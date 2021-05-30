Baxter takes nothing for granted ahead of Exeter’s game

BRISTOL: Exeter host Newcastle on Sunday knowing that the race for a home Gallagher Premiership play-off has taken a twist with Sale’s victory over Bristol.

Reinforced by the return of Manu Tuilagi from injury, the Sharks dispatched the league leaders 22-12 on Friday night to replace Exeter in second place on the basis of games won, with the rivals both positioned on 68 points. It points to a thunderous final day of the regular season when the Chiefs clash with Sale at Sandy Park in a possible shoot-out for second place, but Newcastle are the immediate concern.

“Qualifying for the semi-finals again is great, but we’re far from qualified for that top two,” director of rugby Rob Baxter said. “That’s what we want and that’s what we have been focusing on this week. We want to have that extra game here in front of our fans, so that has to be worth fighting for.

“When I look at these next three games, the Sale game kind of takes care of itself because by then both of us will know what we need to do on that day. It’s these next two games which are the most important, starting with Newcastle on Sunday. We can’t afford any kind of slip-ups because if we do, that’s when things will go out of our control, and we can’t allow that to happen.”

Bristol may have been Premiership pacesetters all season but Newcastle boss Dean Richards still expects Exeter to retain their crown. “If I was a betting man I’d still put my money on them winning the title again because they have a script and they stick to it incredibly well,” Richards said.

“It’s when they veer from that script that they have had the odd hiccup, but over the course of a season they stick to their plan better than any other team, in my opinion.”