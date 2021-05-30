Awareness campaigns

This refers to the letter ‘Getting vaccinated’ (May 29) by Imran A Sattar. There is no doubt that many people don’t know the benefits of vaccination and think that the vaccine is harmful or useless. The Covid-19 vaccine plays a vital role in saving people from the deadly virus. The government should educate people about the importance of vaccination and urge them to get registered so that they can receive their doses in a timely manner.

Rahim Humraz

Balnigwar