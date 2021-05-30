Higher prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Almost every residential area of Karachi has small shopping marts that sell essential items. Undoubtedly, these marts help residents buy monthly groceries with ease. However, these places sell such items at high prices. The authorities concerned have completely ignored this issue. They must penalise those shop owners who are overcharging their customers.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi