tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 vaccine can protect people from the severity of the virus. There are many areas in Pakistan where people are still waiting for the government to start its vaccination programme. In Balochistan, populated places like Dasht, Balnigwar, etc., require the immediate attention of the government. One of the main reasons for the quick spread of the virus is that many people arenâ€™t vaccinated. The government of Pakistan is to set up vaccinatation centres in the countryâ€™s remote areas on an urgent basis.
Rahim Baloch
Kech