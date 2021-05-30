Promotion prospects

In the late 1980s, when the PPP was under the leadership of Benazir Bhutto, the political party did laudable work to promote education in remote areas of Sindh. Hundreds of qualified and well-trained teachers were appointed to educate students who were from low-income households. These students were trained to compete with students who received their education from best-performing schools in big cities. When there was no concept of hybird or online education at that time, these teachers worked hard to ensure that these students received modern education. As a result, education flourished in remote areas of Sindh. These teachers, who have specialised in their subjects, have been teaching skilkfully for many years now. However, the Sindh government has not promoted them to date. Many teachers have been waiting for their promotions from Grade 17 to 18, Grade 18 to 19 and Grade 19 to 20. A couple of times, the relevant department wrote to the provincial education secretary who asked all teachers to complete their mandatory training. More than a thousand teachers have completed their training conducted by the Provincial Institute of Teachers Training (PITE) and passed the mandatory test.

The relevant authorities should direct the Provincial Selection Board (PSB) or the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to promote those teachers who have cleared the required test and complete the mandatory training. It is unfortunate that many teachers who deserved the promotion have retired from their services. The Sindh government should take notice of this injustice.

Prof Imtiaz Ali Jatoi



Larkana

