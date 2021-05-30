Pilots take the plunge during training for int’l contest

LONDON: Pilots from across Europe have been plunging into a lake while training for an international competition.

Crews have been practising ditching their light aircraft in the water and escaping from the submerged plane in preparation for the gruelling Greenland Air Trophy (GAT2021) contest next month.

On Saturday they were pictured training in “Dunkers” – similar to commercial helicopters – at Andark Lake in Southampton, Hampshire, on a course comprising three simulated ditches. After ditching their planes in the water, they practised drills including getting into and out of life-rafts on their own and in groups, and learning how to right an inverted raft.

GAT2021 starts on the northern edge of Scotland on June 21, and involves the teams flying a scenic route via the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Greenland to the remote north-east of Canada by July 3.