11 killed after van plunges in ravine in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: At least 11 people, including women and children, were killed and several others sustained serious injuries when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine near Azad Kashmir’s Zamanabad area in the early hours on Saturday.

According to Kullian village police, the van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Chakothi with 27 passengers on board, when it went out of control at Zamanabad, some 25 kilometres from Muzaffarabad and fell into the ravine.

As a result four people were killed on the spot, while others died later at the Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, said Kullian’s police officer. Three children were among the dead. Preliminary investigations suggested the accident occurred due to speeding.