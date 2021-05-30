FM reaffirms Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Iraq

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding and friendly ties with Iraq and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further enhance existing bilateral ties in all spheres of cooperation.

The foreign minister called on President of the Republic of Iraq Dr Barham Salih, here. The foreign minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, said a press release.

Acknowledging the unyielding efforts and sacrifices of Iraq, and its people, in the fight against terrorism, the foreign minister wished peace, progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Iraq.

Qureshi briefed the President on Pakistan’s transformed vision centred around economic security, shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He outlined Pakistan’s desire to offer itself as an economic hub through peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

The President agreed that the two countries needed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s environmental initiatives, he hoped for greater cooperation in this field. The foreign minister and the President also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Qureshi briefed the President on the situation in South Asia, in particular Pakistan’s approach towards the issues and disputes with India, Pakistan’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process, and Pakistan’s steadfast diplomatic support for the just cause of Palestine. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote solidarity among the Muslim Ummah.

He offered Pakistan’s support and cooperation for Iraq’s efforts toward rebuilding and strengthening the country. The foreign minister conveyed warm wishes to President Salih from Pakistan’s leadership.

President Salih warmly welcomed the foreign minister and reciprocated the feelings expressed on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership. He thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s understanding and support. Foreign Minister Qureshi is undertaking a three-day bilateral visit to Iraq, at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart.

Earlier, Qureshi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein met and discussed entire gambit of bilateral ties, multi-dimensional cooperation, regional and global issues. During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, a press release said.

Qureshi said Pakistan attached high priority to its tie with Iraq. These brotherly ties were based upon historical, religious and civilisational relations. The foreign minister underlined that there were vast opportunities between the two countries to promote bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education technology, infrastructure development and other diverse fields.

Pakistan with 220 million population is an attractive market for investors, he added. Qureshi said they were keen for holding earlier meeting of joint ministerial commission of both countries to discuss comprehensively issues of mutual interest and further consultations