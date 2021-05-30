close
Sun May 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

Aisam, Oliver lose in final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Oliver Marach from Austria suffered a defeat in the final of the Parma Challenger men’s doubles event.

The Pakistan-Austria duo were sent packing by the team of Simone Bolelli from Italy and Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez.

They lost both sets with the same score 6-3 and 6-3.

Earlier, Aisam and Marach had triumphed over Poland’s Romain Arneodo and Benoît Paire from France by 6-3 and 6-2 in the last-four stage to book their spot in the grand finale.

Latest News

More From Sports