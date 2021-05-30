Races resume at LRC today

LAHORE: The activity at Lahore Race Club will formally begin with seven races on Sunday (today) after Covid-19 lockdown for horse-racing came to an end.

All indoor and outdoor sports were suspended by the government in March this year due to the third wave of coronavirus.

Now the government has eased down restrictions and allowed outdoor sports to resume while contact sports and indoor activities are still suspended.

There are five Samasatta plates and a memorial cup race named after Trainer Haji Ghulam Sarwar and Islamabad Cup. The first four races are of 900 metres and the remaining three of 1000 metres distance.

The first race of class VI and division IV will saddle off at 2:30 pm and in this 11-participant race, Champion of Mind is favourite for win and Golden Arrow and Safdar Princess for places. The lineup is completed by Finisher, Eden Roc, Sweet Golden, Faizi Choice, Natalia, Jee Aya Nu, Jonti Road and Master Prince.

The second race, which is Trainer Haji Ghulam Sarwar Memorial Cup, is of class VII and division V. This maiden race has 11 entries with no particular favourites and the field comprises Sadia Afzal, Shan-e-Sabir, Shining Armour, Codes Cracker, La Ilam, Duchess, Gifts of Gold, Sky Dancer, Salam-e-Muhabbat, Hassan Choice and Chhota Pathan.

The third race is of class VII and division V. From among the field of 13, the favourite for win is Bright Bomber and for places Buzkushi and Red Boy. Others in the lineup are Ubbi, Sajree, Merchant of Venus, After Hero, Big Foot, Azm-e-Nau, Zahid Love, Chan Punjabi, Smiling Again and Lucky Time.

The fourth race which has 10 entries is of class VII and division II and III. Here favourite is Jaidi's Pride while Prince of Arab and Chhota Jharra may be up for places. The field is completed by Jan-e-Fida, Chan Pari, Silken Black, Bright Gold, Qamar Choice, Khabib and Stella.

The fifth is Islamabad Cup which is the main race of the day with class VII and division-I entries. In this race Wizard Afzaal is the favourite and Sixty Love and Royal Nawab for places. The other competitors are Khadim, Believe Me, Banaras Prince, Your Flame In Me and Amazing Runner.

The sixth race is of class VII and division II. From among eight participants, the favourite is Mr Gondal and for places Sharegaar and Hash Tag. The field also has Gondal Prince, Hassan’s Champion, Zandora, Royal Sketch, Divine Moment, Noor-e-Kainat, Last One, Dear One and Raksh.

The final plate which is of class VII and division-II has Hassan's Heights as the favourite for win and Jalpana Prince and Missing My Love for places. The others to run are Midnight Storm, Imran Princess, Spring Festival, Pahlwan, Bambsi and Drums of War.