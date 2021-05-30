City Cricket Association trials in Punjab begin

KARACHI:The trials for the composition of the U19 and senior sides of the City Cricket Associations started on Saturday in Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and those areas of Northern Cricket Association that fall in Punjab.

The trials will conclude on June 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is conducting the trials following the provincial government’s decision to resume cricketing activities.

The three Cricket Association coaching staffs - First XI, Second XI and U19 - are conducting the trials along with selectors of the national age-group sides and the National High Performance Centre-affiliated coaches.

The PCB will conduct the trials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the local authorities relax the Covid-19 restrictions.