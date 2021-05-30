Aisam, Oliver lose in final

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Oliver Marach from Austria suffered a defeat in the final of the Parma Challenger men’s doubles event.

The Pakistan-Austria duo were sent packing by the team of Simone Bolelli from Italy and Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez.

They lost both sets with the same score 6-3 and 6-3.

Earlier, Aisam and Marach had triumphed over Poland’s Romain Arneodo and Benoît Paire from France by 6-3 and 6-2 in the last-four stage to book their spot in the grand finale.