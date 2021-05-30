Women cricketers training camp begins

KARACHI: The 25-day training camp for women cricketers has begun on Saturday at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre in Multan.

The 26 players attending the camp will undergo skills and fitness training and will play as many as seven practice matches.

This camp is aimed to help the national women’s team to continue preparation for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in early 2022.

PCB said the camp would be held in a bio-secure environment. The players and support staff underwent pre-arrival Covid-19 tests. Those testing negative assembled at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore for their departure to Multan via road.

Those who test negative will commence training in groups from May 31. The camp will conclude on June 22.