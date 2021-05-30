CDWP clears Rs45.2 billion development projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday cleared 15 development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs45.2 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs124.1 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

At a CDWP meeting presided over by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, senior officials from the commission and ministries/divisions participated, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Just ahead of upcoming budget, the government has been holding CDWP meetings continuously for clearing many more projects worth multi-billion rupees for inserting into public sector development program. This was the third meeting of CDWP this week. It cleared 13 socioeconomic development projects with a total cost of Rs38 billion on Thursday and three projects of Rs6.5 billion on Tuesday.

Even on Saturday the Planning Commission’s CDWP meeting held and it would continue till holding of National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to be held on June 3, 2021 under Chairmanship of PM Imran Khan.

Another CDWP meeting will be held on May 31 for clearing more projects to be made part of upcoming PSDP. Under PFM act, the government cannot make unapproved projects into PSDP. The throw forward had already touched Rs 8 trillion mark and with insertion of more new projects it would further escalate. Ideally there should be no deadline as after March next year there should be no new projects approved by CDWP meeting to include into PSDP list for coming financial year.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the completion period of newly inserted projects would be limited so this digestion period would not allow hiking of throw forward upward.

Fifteen projects related to transport and communication were considered in the meeting. The CDWP recommended four projects worth Rs124.1 billion to ECNEC for further approvals. They include reconstruction of Zuaida Jalal road from M-8 Iranian border Radeeq Turbat and Balochistan with Rs12 billion, construction of Panjugoor Gichak Awaran road, district Panjugoor Awaran worth Rs16.8 billion, dualisation of Lila Interchange (M-2) via PD Khan to Jhelum I/C bypasses length 128km district Jhelum worth Rs13.6 billion and dualisation of Khuzdar Kuchlak section of National Highway (N-25) length 330.5km worth Rs81.6 billion.

The Central Development Working Party approved 11 projects worth Rs45.1 billion in the forum. They include construction of road from Buleda to Proom, length 60km, worth Rs2.9 billion, construction of rod from Proom to Jalgai worth Rs3.4 billion, construction of road Proom to Chedgi road worth Rs5.2 billion, construction of road from Naag to Gichak worth Rs2.4 billion, completion of Niheng Bridge at Rodbun, district Kech worth Rs348 million and widening/ improvement/ rehabilitation of road from Chowkiwal (N-55) Tehsil Taunsa to N-70 Chapper Balochistan via Zain, Bharti and Kharar Buzdar district DG Khan worth Rs8.8 billion, construction of road from Bhawalpur (N-5) to Jhangra Sharqi Interchange district Bhawalpur worth Rs3.9 billion, upgradation of Kalabagh Shakarda road district Mianwali worth Rs2 billion, dualisation of Karan Dad Quershi to Qasba Gujrat 12km worth Rs2.5 billion, construction of approaches on both sides of Shikh Khalifa bridge over River Indus along with Guide Banks Rahim Yar Khan worth Rs7.8 billion and dualisation of road from Mandi Bahauddin City to Sarai Alamgir Canal Pull Main GT road via Village Rasool District Mandi Bahauddin 46km length worth Rs5.9 billion.