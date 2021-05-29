close
Sat May 29, 2021
Imdad Soomro
May 29, 2021

Sindh announces head money for 27 dacoits

KARACHI: Following the recommendations of Sindh Police, the Sindh Home Department announced the head money for 27 dacoits, including Washo Banglani, Wajid Kandrani, Bahar Dahani, Nawab Jagirani and others, involved in recent high profile criminal activities, including encounters with police in which several police officials were martyred. Recommendations were made after a high-level meeting of the Sindh Police authorities regarding decisive operation against the dacoits in the Sukkur Range.

