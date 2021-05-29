close
Sat May 29, 2021
Pak-Egypt joint air defence exercise begins

Top Story

May 29, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan, Egypt first joint air defence exercise ‘Sky Guard-1’ 2021 held at Cairo, Egypt, the ISPR said on Friday. The two-week long joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between the two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in air defence domain. The exercise will focus on greater integration, inter-operationability, synergy, information gathering, decision-making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

