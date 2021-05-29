NA allows extension in accountability ord

close
Sat May 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Friday allowed extension in the National Accountability (Amend) Ordinance 2021 for another 120 days amid protest and voices of lack of quorum from the opposition parties. Speaker Asad Qaisar allowed Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to move a resolution to seek permission of the National Assembly for extension in the National Accountability (Amend) Ordinance 2021 while ignoring the question of quorum being raised by an opposition member.

