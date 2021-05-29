North South Gas Pipeline Project: Pakistan, Russia sign amended IGA

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark development, Pakistan and the Russian Federation on Friday signed the amended Inter Governmental Agreement for North South Gas Pipeline (NSGPP) of 1,122 kilometers from Port Qasim (Karachi) to Kasur (Punjab) that will increase the capacity of the country to transport the imported gas from the port city to load center of Punjab.

According to a press release, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Shafqat Mahmood, signed the Protocol to the Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) along with Nikolai Shulginov, Minister for Energy, Russian Federation, in Moscow.

The IGA has been updated as a protocol to reflect the utilization of GIDC (gas infrastructure development cess) and continued partnership with Russia to build the project. This has happened after successful negotiations conducted between Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Russian Ministry of Energy. Under the amended agreement, the North-South Gas pipeline has been renamed as Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) and to thi effect a PSGP Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up within 60 days of the signing of protocol, to implement the project and deal with all the technical and commercial issues. The Pakistan Russia Inter Governmental Agreement (IGA) on North South Gas pipeline was earlier signed between both countries in 2015 but was not implemented.