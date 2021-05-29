Sindh reports first case of Indian corona variant

Ag APP

KARACHI/ISLAMBAD: The first case of the deadliest Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Sindh, Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to Geo News, she said the South African variant of coronavirus was also rapidly spreading in Karachi.

"So far, one case of the Indian COVID-19 variant and seven cases of the South African variant have been detected in the province," she said.

Serological research was carried out on 57 samples revealing that out of the total, the South African and British variants comprised 71% and 20% cases in Karachi, respectively, the health minister said. She said most of the cases had been reported in children below the age of 2 years, adding that parents should get themselves inoculated as soon as possible so that they do not contract the virus from their children.

It may be recalled that the wife of one of the 12 Indian diplomats who recently visited Pakistan had tested

positive. All 12 Indian officials, along with their families, have been directed by the government to complete the quarantine period. Back in April, Dr Pechuho had warned residents that they must take extra precaution in the wake of the UK and the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants being detected in the province. In a video message released by the Health and Population Welfare Department of Sindh, Dr Pechuho had said in a genomic study carried out by the Aga Khan University Hospital of 13 samples, 10 were found to have the UK variant, one had the South African variant and one had the Brazilian variant.