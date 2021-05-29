‘Boycott chicken’ campaign starts in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: The common citizens have started a ‘chicken boycott campaign’ through the social media and appealed to all people to boycott chicken from June 1, 2021 to June 15, 2021 for 15 days to normalize the rates up to Rs170 or Rs180 per kilogram in the country.

One kilogram chicken meat is selling for Rs490 to Rs510 in all parts in the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Sunday.

The citizens through the social media set the date to start the ‘chicken boycott campaign’ from June 1, 2021 till June 15, 2021.

Chairman Market Committee (Rawalpindi) Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed has strongly favoured the ‘chicken boycott campaign’ and told The News that he had received hundreds of complaints against the skyrocketing prices of chicken.

“But we are totally helpless in this matter because local administration is not fixing the rates of chicken.

The rates of chicken are fixed on daily basis. Consumers should start ‘chicken boycott campaign’ and use fresh vegetables,” he advised.

Social media activists have asked people to boycott chicken as the government had completely failed to keep a strict check on its price. The chicken prices have been soaring day-to-day for the past three months but the government has closed its eyes.

The All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President, Sharjeel Mir, said that chicken meat was easily available at cheaper rates but it was selling at extremely high prices for the past three to four months.

Definitely, consumers will never eat chicken due to higher prices, he said.

In September 2017,

people had started ‘Tomato boycott campaign’ when tomato prices had gone sky high. One kilogram tomato were selling at Rs400.

But as people started the tomato boycott campaign, tomato prices came down at that time. The housewives used yogurt in place of tomato to help lower the prices of tomato.

Talking to The News, people from different walks of life have strongly favoured this campaign and said that majority of families will ban chicken in their houses from June 1, 2021.