close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

AVM Irfan made Air Marshal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice-Marshal Irfan Ahmad, presently serving as director-general (projects) at the Air Headquarters, has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and two Operational Air Bases.

Latest News

More From Pakistan