AVM Irfan made Air Marshal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Air Vice-Marshal Irfan Ahmad, presently serving as director-general (projects) at the Air Headquarters, has been promoted to the rank of Air Marshal. Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and two Operational Air Bases.