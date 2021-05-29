Shahbaz plea for unfreezing family assets adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of an application, moved by the Shahbaz Sharif family, seeking unfreezing of their assets, till June 28.

The court adjourned the hearing without any development due to unavailability of the judge.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted its reply in this regard. NAB said that the money laundering investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and others are under way, adding that Shahbaz made assets in the name of his wives. However, the family failed to justify the sources of their income. NAB said according to the Finance Act and the Money Laundering Act, it is mandatory to disclose the sources of income.