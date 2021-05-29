Mother turns out to be killer of 3 kids

MULTAN: A woman has confessed to killing her three children by poisoning them, police said.

The father of ill-fated children, Khadim Hussein committed suicide a couple of days back in his house in Hamidpur Kanora. Poverty caused the death of three children and their father, while the mother has been arrested under murder charges.

Investigators told The News the death of two children came into light on May 21 when the father Khadim Hussein and mother Sumaira Bibi claimed their three children were in critical condition after taking medicines prescribed by homeopathic doctor Salim. A girl died in ambulance on her way to Nishtar Hospital, while one boy died at the hospital and the third son died at hospital a day after on May 22.

Investigation revealed that the mother poisoned her three children after consultation with her husband. The accused woman has confessed to killing her three children. Police have recovered toxic chemical powder from a pit in the backyard of the house on her indication. “There was nothing to eat at home, there was famine, husband did not earn anything, quarrels were routine matters,” Sumaira said in her statement.