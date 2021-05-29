4pc GDP surprises opponents: Imran

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the PTI government had won the last general election due to the presence of neutral umpires, rejecting the allegations that the 2018 polls had been rigged.

He was addressing as chief guest a ceremony after laying the foundation stone of Rashakai Special Economic Zone, which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Imran said he had been the proponent of neutral umpire in cricket and he was not the one, who wanted to win through rigging.

Pakistan was passing through a critical phase of its history, he said, adding that the country’s economy was in a bad shape when the PTI formed its government.

Imran was informed that the economic zone spanning over 1,000 acres of land would house hundreds of factories.

He was told that the project would provide jobs to about 200,000 people and attract direct investment of four billion dollars.

It is estimated that the project would add to three percent increase in the KP GDP. The investment in the project would reach 30 billion dollars when it would be fully operational.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Adviser to Chief Minister on Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan, KP Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi and others were present on the occasion.

Imran said Rashakai Special Economic Zone, which was the most important project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, would create opportunities for foreign investment and help Pakistan access the international markets.

He said Peshawar was going to become a hub of trade activities.

He said Pakistan’s future was linked to industrialization, which led to creation of wealth for a country.

He said many people had interest in the economic zone project, directing the KP chief minister not to sell its land rather it should be leased out for industrial use.

Imran said the opposition was surprised as to how the GDP registered four percent growth. He said the country was on the path to progress and prosperity.

He said the current account had been surplus in the last 10 months adding that the flow of dollars had increased, while the Pakistani rupee had strengthened against the US dollar.

The prime minister said China was the only country in the world, which was making strides in all fields of knowledge. He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China adding that the industrialisation model of the Western countries was old, which was not suitable for Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would have to increase its exports. However, he said the country should not rely on the export of rice, sugar and wheat only, adding that industrialisation was the key to become developed and create wealth.

He said the government would facilitate the investors to establish industries.

The government, he added, would spare no effort to attract foreign investment. He said the Chinese investors were also turning up to Pakistan due to the availability of cheap labour.

Pakistan, he recalled, was going to become bankrupt if China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had not provided it with financial assistance three years ago.

He said the government had decided not to impose the lockdown, as it would create problems for the have-nots and shirk job opportunities for the poor.