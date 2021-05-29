Census 2017: Sindh to raise CCI decision in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has decided to raise the decision of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) on the Census 2017 issue in the joint Parliament session under Article 154 of the Constitution.

The decision to raise the issue in the joint Parliament session was taken by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab called on the PPP chairman at the Bilawal House and apprised him of the illegal and unfair manner in which the federal government had approved the census.