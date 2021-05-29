Pak-Egypt joint air defence exercise begins

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan, Egypt first joint air defence exercise ‘Sky Guard-1’ 2021 held at Cairo, Egypt, the ISPR said on Friday.

The two-week long joint exercise is aimed to bolster the military cooperation between the two countries in the face of existing and emerging threats in air defence domain. The exercise will focus on greater integration, inter-operationability, synergy, information gathering, decision-making of air defence tentacles to generate a comprehensive response against multiple hostile air threats in battle.

The participating troops will exchange operational drills and procedures to meet the future battlefield environment. Troops of Pakistan and Egyptian Air Defence tentacles will participant in the first-ever joint air defence exercise between the friendly countries.

Lt-Gen Muhammad Chirag Haider, Director General Joint Staff Headquarters, witnessed the opening ceremony. Egyptian Chief of Air Defence, Major General Mohamed Hagezy Abdel Mawgood, along with other military officials from both countries were present.