PM discusses development projects in meetings with lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday discussed development projects, upcoming AJK elections and other issues with a number of treasury lawmakers.

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Wasim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and both discussed in detail the legislation and the upcoming budget-related matters in the Senate.

Dr Shahzad Wasim paid tribute to the prime minister for the positive change in the indicators of the country's economic growth despite the corona pandemic due to government policies.

The prime minister held a series of meetings with the PTI MNAs and they included those from Karachi. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant for Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Members of National Assembly Attaullah Khan, Fahim Khan, Aftab Jahangir, Aslam Khan and Capt (R) Jamil Khan. Karachi issues were discussed in detail in the meeting as well as the progress on ongoing projects of the federal government in the port city.

Separately, Imran Khan met Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Amir Mahmood Kayani and Saifullah Niazi of the ruling PTI. The meeting discussed strategy for the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir.

Imran Khan held discussion with MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti, former MNA Mehdi Hassan Bhatti and Member Provincial Assembly Khalid Gujjar. Special Assistant for Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the progress on ongoing development projects in Hafizabad and Raiwind.

Member of National Assembly Nasrullah Khan Dareshk and Ali Raza Dareshk also called on Imran Khan, while Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting.