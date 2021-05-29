Liaquat Khattak says he has been offered ministry

NOWSHERA: Several political workers on Friday joined the Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak Group.

They announced the decision at a gathering arranged in the residence of Azeem Khan which was addressed by Ahad Khattak, Mautasim Billah and Zahoor Kakakhel.

MPA from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Liaqat Khattak, who is a former minister and brother of federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, said he was in politics along with his son only to serve the masses.

He claimed that he had been offered a ministry but said he would accept the officer only after having a one and one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Liaqat Khattak, who was the minister for irrigation but was removed from the office after he was accused of backing the opposition’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, in the by-election from Nowshera.