People in trouble as govt has failed: Abbasi

HAFIZABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the PTI government has failed due to which people are facing problems.

Addressing a press conference on the Yaum-e-Takbeer here on Friday, he said the price hike is due to the manoeuvred elections of 2018. The people of Pakistan have paid 600 billion rupees to sugar cartels and those who obtained benefits are sitting in the cabinet.

He said the Punjab government is corrupt where no officer is posted without paying bribe. The rulers are raising slogans against corruption but they are themselves involved in corruption. The PTI government’s federal health minister looted billions of rupees in the first six months and fled the country. The government did not take any action against him.

Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power due to which he is living in the hearts of the Islamic world and Pakistanis. He said America, England and other countries pressurized Nawaz Sharif not to conduct nuclear tests, but he did not accept any pressure. He said the PPP has lost his confidence due to which it is not part of the PDM. He said the PML-N will bring a revolution in the country because people are with it.

Former federal minister Health Saira Afzal Tarar , former MNA Shahid Bhatti, MPA Dr Muzaffar Sheikh and others also addressed.