Chairman NAB presents Annual Report 2020 to President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for more effective measures to eliminate the menace of corruption from society and promote transparency and accountability in the governance system.

“Corruption is a major challenge being faced by the nation and it is the collective responsibility of all segments of society to discourage corrupt practices and support the government’s efforts to eradicate corruption from the country,” he said while talking to Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal presented the NAB Annual Report 2020 to the president and briefed him about his organization’s performance, which had recovered Rs323.29 billion during 2020.

He informed him that NAB had received 24,706 complaints and disposed off 30,405 complaints, including under-process complaints from the previous year. He further stated that NAB processed 878 complaint verifications, besides conducting 369 inquiries, 175 investigations and filed 136 references before the Accountability Courts during the past year. He told him that the overall success ratio of prosecution was 66pc during the year 2020.

Appreciating the performance of NAB, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the organization had done a great job by waging a battle against corrupt elements and recovering Rs323.29 billion during 2020. He emphasised the need for further intensifying efforts to ensure across-the-board accountability to fulfil the vision of corruption-free Pakistan.

The president assured the chairman NAB of his full support in strengthening the organization to stamp out corruption from the society.It is worth stating that NAB is required to submit the Annual Report of its performance to the president under the NAB Ordinance, 1999.