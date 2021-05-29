Two killed, 20 injured in different accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and 20 others injured in different road accidents in the Sukkur region.Reports said a bus travelling with passengers coming from a marriage ceremony overturned in Larkana when its tie rod opened. A rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured, identified as Zulfiqar Chohan, Dilbar, Aisha, Gul Bibi, Ali Nawaz, Shoukat and others to Larkana Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, a car hit a motorcycle, in which a woman, Husna, was killed while her husband Mashooq Jamali was injured at the Baberloi Bypass in Khairpur. In another incident of similar nature, a car hit a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist, Barkat Almani, on the spot in Tharo Shah of district Naushahro Feroze.