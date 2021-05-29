Two killed, 20 injured in different accidents

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and 20 others injured in different road accidents in the Sukkur region.Reports said a bus travelling with passengers coming from a marriage ceremony overturned in Larkana when its tie rod opened. A rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured, identified as Zulfiqar Chohan, Dilbar, Aisha, Gul Bibi, Ali Nawaz, Shoukat and others to Larkana Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another accident, a car hit a motorcycle, in which a woman, Husna, was killed while her husband Mashooq Jamali was injured at the Baberloi Bypass in Khairpur. In another incident of similar nature, a car hit a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist, Barkat Almani, on the spot in Tharo Shah of district Naushahro Feroze.