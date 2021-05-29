USAID supports establishing students society building at SALU

SUKKUR: Office Director USAID Sindh and Balochistan James Parys visited the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, to review the ongoing development works of the students’ society centre building.

Speaking on the occasion, James Parys said this society could provide a unique source of integration among the students to create a positive mindset. He assured that he would try to issue some scholarships for the SALU students under the USAID programme. He also appreciated the hospitality of the SALU’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto. Later, James Parys called on the vice-chancellor to discuss various measures to promote education and to provide scholarships to students.

Meanwhile, VC Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said the university has so far been imparting quality education to the students at an affordable cost at the main campus and its sub-campuses at Shahdadkot and Ghotki. He extended his special thanks to the USAID for providing a state-of-the-art students society building. Dr Ibupoto appreciated the USAID for its contribution in Pakistan in different projects, especially in agri business, education, health, community development and energy sector. He said he is optimistic that the future collaboration and initiatives would continue between the university and the USAID on different research and development projects for the betterment of community at large.