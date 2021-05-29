Expatriates demand AstraZeneca vaccine

MANSEHRA: Overseas Pakistanis have demanded the government to vaccinate the expatriates aged 18 to 40 years with AstraZeneca as other vaccines being administered in the country are not accepted by the kingdom.

“We have been wandering at the specified health facilities in Mansehra, Abbottabad and elsewhere in Hazara division but none of them is willing to administer this aged group’s expatriates with AstraZeneca vaccines as other vaccines are not accepted by the Saudi government,” Noorul Hassan, an expatriate, told reporters here on Friday.

Led by Hassan, a group of expatriate Pakistanis mostly working in Saudi Arabia, said that they were being denied visas or tickets for family members and workers aged 18 to 40 years as they couldn’t present their vaccination certificates.

“It is unfortunate that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is accepted by our host country, is not being administered to this age group anywhere and even at the health facilities running privately in the Hazara division and the rest of the country,” he said.

Raffaqat Khan, another expatriate, said that the federal government didn’t issue a license to AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to people from 18 to 40 years of age apparently fearing its clotting/side effects in the body.

Shakeel Ahmad, another expatriate, said that people and overseas Pakistanis were overwhelmingly visiting specified health facilities for the vaccination but they didn’t offer AstraZeneca vaccine to 18 to 40 years old people.

Our correspondent adds from Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society expressed concern over hurdles being faced by Pakistanis via-a-vis international travelling due to lack of universal acceptability of different brands of Covid-19 vaccine being administered in the country.

The Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq said, currently thousands of Pakistanis who had come home to spend their holidays, are unable to go back despite having been administered the vaccine for the reason that the vaccines brands being administered in Pakistan have not been approved by several other countries so far. “It is feared that if left unresolved, this issue may grow into another crisis for the world, which is already staggering under the burden of Covid-19 pandemic,” he cautioned.

The Chairman of PRCS said through the platform of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), they have been playing role to convince relevant quarters to grant universal acceptability to all brands of Covid-19 vaccine.