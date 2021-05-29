No new tax in coming budget, says defence minister

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the coming budget would be pro-poor and tax-free.

Speaking at the condolence ceremony of an aunt of former district nazim Daud Khattak, the defence minister said that the budget, scheduled for June 11, would also have a salary increase of government departments’ employees and new schemes.

He said the prime minister wanted the welfare of people and the coming budget would not impose any new tax. He said the prices of gas and electricity would not be increased further. “I have planned a project of constructing road connecting Gilgit, Chakdara, Chitral and Dir, which would give the province access to markets in various countries,” he added. Discussing the Rashakai special economic zone, he said that it would not only benefit Nowshera, but would also prove helpful in the development of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.