Trade via Torkham border resumes after four days

LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan transit route that had been blocked by protesters at Torkham border resumed after four days.A nine-member jirga of Khugakhel tribesmen led by Mufti Ejaz Shinwari held talks with the Commandant of Khyber Rifles, DPO and DC in Landikotal.

Mufti Ejaz told The News that the jirga was successful and agreed on the second round of talks between National Logistic Cell (NLC) officials and Khugakhel tribe elders to resolve the issue peacefully. He said the Khugakhel committee would meet the NLC and other relevant officials.

Mufti Ejaz said it was agreed that NLC would stop the construction work on the Torkham dry port. He said the Khugakhel tribesmen sit-in would continue. After the meeting both sides announced reopening of Torkham-Landikotal road and allowed the hundreds of loaded trucks stranded for the last four days due to the Khugakhel residents protest.