FPCCI proposes severing commercial power, gas connections of tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) has proposed severing electricity and gas connections of those commercial units who preferred to remain outside the tax net in the upcoming budget.

They also proposed bringing in a special fixed scheme for retailers and abolishing further sales tax. The FBR announced Friday that a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by President Nassar Hyatt Magoo met Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR Headquarters.

The delegation put forth its proposals to the FBR chairman for their inclusion in the forthcoming budget. It raised the issue of closure and non-clearance of vehicles at Chaman Border owing to a rent dispute between different government institutions. They also apprised the chairman of the difficulties faced by importers and exporters at Kharlachi Border, Kurram agency. Regarding value-added sales tax of three per cent on imports, the FPCCI requested withdrawal of the same on import of industrial raw materials so as to provide a level-playing field to importers and industry.

The FPCCI also requested withdrawal of further tax and reduction of minimum tax under Section 113 on different sectors. The delegation raised the issue of higher tax on import of tea as well. The FBR chairman assisted by Member (IR-Policy) and his team assured the delegation of redressal of issues and consideration of proposals in the forthcoming budget.