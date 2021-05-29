Without jobs

The problem of joblessness is not limited to Pakistan. However, in our country, there is no hope that things will get any better for young people. We haven’t had any leader who has created job opportunities in the country. Young people should ask the authorities to do something about the rising rate of unemployment.

Our leaders also need to realise that projects related to infrastructure are not enough for a country’s growth and prosperity. The government should create good employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan so that they can earn a decent amount of money and meet their expenses.

Inaya Usman

Peshawar