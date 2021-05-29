Software parks

Software technology parks play a significant role in bringing foreign direct investment (FDI) to the country. The current government’s first priority is to uplift the country’s IT sector. This is the reason it launched the second software technology park in Islamabad earlier this year. It is hoped that such technology parks will help many IT aspirants get a decent job. The growth of the IT sector is a good sign for the country’s overall economic growth and is in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

IT and telecommunication companies which are operating in Pakistan should realise the increased significance of and demand for services they provide to their clients. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs. Some people, on the other hand, have faced pay cuts. In this ‘new normal’ – work from home – flawless and speedy internet and broadband services must be provided across Pakistan, especially in remote regions, at affordable rates.

Rana Atif Iqbal

Rawalpindi