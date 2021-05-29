Put your own house in order

In April, the European parliament adopted a resolution that called for a review of Pakistan’s GSP Plus status, citing an increase in laws that are discriminatory against the country’s minority communities. If the EU withdraws Pakistan’s GPS plus status, our already ailing economy may be crippled beyond repair. Instead of taking serious steps to introduce the much-need reforms in our country, our leaders are defending the status quo.

Last month, a religious group brought the entire country to a standstill. Earlier, a Hindu shrine in Karak was attacked. Also, last year, the construction of a CDA-approved Hindu temple in Islamabad was stopped by religious groups. Let us put our house in order before blaming other countries for being unjust to us.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar