Next few weeks ‘crucial’ for June 21 reopening date

LONDON: The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether coronavirus restrictions in England can be lifted next month, experts have said.

Current data suggests that although hospital admissions are rising in some parts of the country affected by the Indian variant, overall admissions remain broadly flat.

Some experts on Friday argued that restrictions should remain in place until more of the population have received both vaccine doses, with Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London and a member of Independent Sage, saying reopening should be delayed for a few more months.

But the chief executive of industry body UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, said it was “absolutely critical” that the remainder of the hospitality sector is allowed to unlock on June 21.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Thursday he “didn’t see anything currently in the data” to divert from the June reopening target, adding: “But we may need to wait.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday “there’s nothing in the data that suggests to me that we should move the day” of June 21, when all legal limits on social contact are due to be lifted in England.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The caveat obviously is the data can change. So if scientific evidence data points to an increased hospitalisation rate, increased degree of risk, then we have flexibility to move that date.”

But he added: “As of today, as of the data I’ve seen, I didn’t think we will move the date. But I can’t guarantee that on May 28, you will appreciate I cannot guarantee that in three-and-a-half weeks’ time.”

The latest seven-day average for daily hospital admissions in England is 88 (up to May 25), which is an increase of 15 per cent on seven days earlier. The figure means hospital admissions are back to where they were at the start of May and remain 98 per cent below the second-wave peak in January.

Public Health England (PHE) data shows that the majority of people with the Indian variant have not been vaccinated, with just 3 per cent of cases (177 out of 5,599) from February 1 to May 25 having received both doses.

Of 201 people who ended up in A&E, just five people had had both vaccine doses, while 138 were unvaccinated and 45 had had their first dose more than three weeks previously.

Of 43 patients who needed to be admitted to hospital overnight, only one person had had both vaccines, the PHE data showed.

Over the period there were 12 deaths linked to the variant, of which eight were among the unvaccinated.

Dr Helen Wall, senior responsible officer for the Covid vaccine programme in Bolton, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are not seeing, certainly not many people as sick as we would have done pre-vaccine, certainly the picture in hospital is much better to previous times when we’ve been at this position.”

Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) group, told BBC Breakfast that experts needed to “gather as much evidence as we can over the next week or two” then “try to predict what we expect may happen should this June 21 relaxation go ahead”.