Youm-e-Takbeer observed in Pakistan with pledge for peace

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (the day of greatness), Pakistan on Friday expressed commitment to continue working towards the promotion of peace and stability at regional and global levels.

“The nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998 in response to Indian nuclear explosions.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan had been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament, and followed latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.

This year Youm-e-Takbeer was marked by the inauguration of 1100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi, which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix.

“This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socioeconomic development of the country and the welfare of its people,” the Foreign Office said. Besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan had harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection and industry, it added.

“The nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said.

Separately, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Friday that Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence on this day 23 years ago. The DG ISPR took to Twitter to pay tribute to the efforts of the Armed Forces and scientists who contributed for the success of nuclear programme. In a tweet, he said: “The Armed Forces and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.” The tweet was followed by the hash tag #YoumeTakbeer.