NCOC allows walk-in vaccinations for teachers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided allowing walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, as coronavirus claimed another 67 lives and infected 2,482 more people during the last 24 hours.

The NCOC wrote on Twitter: “To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened.”

It added teachers could walk in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, stamped letter from head of institution and service ID card, and get themselves vaccinated.

NCOC Chairman and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also wrote on his official Twitter handle to announce NCOC meeting decision. “In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30-plus individuals from tomorrow (Saturday),” he wrote. “So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,” he added.

According to the latest update issued by the NCOC, coronavirus claimed 67 lives and infected 2,482 more people, while 2,822 patients recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Among the 67 deaths, 60 patients were under treatment in hospitals and seven in their respective quarantines or homes. Around 33 patients were on ventilators.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded as 4.8 per cent.

Around 834,566 people have so far recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 913,784 cases have been detected across the country. Punjab has reported 337,775 cases; Sindh, 314,158; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,411; Balochistan, 24,908; Islamabad, 80,927; AJK, 19,060; and Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,545.

The national tally of fatalities has reached 20,607.

A total of 13,057,951 corona tests, including 51,625 during the last 24 hours, have so far been conducted, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 4,501 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, while 4,132 patients were in critical condition.