Sat May 29, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

Four held in thefts, drug trafficking

Peshawar

MARDAN: Two alleged thieves and as many drug traffickers were arrested in separate raids in the district on Friday.

A press release said that during a raid, the cops arrested Hazrat Nabi and Abdul Rehman in Mardan city. It said the arrestees confessed to looting citizens and also handed over the stolen mobile phones, pistols and a motorcycle that they used in the crimes. In another raid, the cops arrested Abdul Samad and Faisal, while also recovering more than 2kg charas from their possession.

