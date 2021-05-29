Four held in thefts, drug trafficking

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Two alleged thieves and as many drug traffickers were arrested in separate raids in the district on Friday.
A press release said that during a raid, the cops arrested Hazrat Nabi and Abdul Rehman in Mardan city. It said the arrestees confessed to looting citizens and also handed over the stolen mobile phones, pistols and a motorcycle that they used in the crimes. In another raid, the cops arrested Abdul Samad and Faisal, while also recovering more than 2kg charas from their possession.