Cancellation of Kotal dam tenders demanded

KARAK: Provincial and district contractors association have demanded the deputy director irrigation of Kohat division to cancel the tenders of Kotal dam and threatened to boycott all kinds of tenders of development works in future if their demand was not met.

The demand was made by district president of contractors’ association Umer Hayat Khattak, a member of the provincial contractors’ association Haji Rafiullah at a press conference here on Friday.

The members of association alleged that the deputy director irrigation of Kohat had violated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procurement Regulation Authority (KKPRA) rules and regulations in the award of tenders and stopped the other contractors by rejecting their documents through different lame excuses to pave the way for his “blue-eyed” contractors.

They further alleged that the deputy director had warned them to not take part in the bidding process but when they insisted to participate in the tendering process of the dams, he rejected their documents to expel them on technical grounds.

They demanded that the tenders of the irrigation department should be held at the office of the department in Karak district, instead of Kohat, as there existed an office of the department in Karak.

They demanded the chief minister to cancel all the tenders conducted in the recent past and threatened to stage a sit-in outside the office of the chief minister. They decided to boycott all tenders of the irrigation department in future if their demand was not met.