Trade via Torkham border resumes after 4 days

LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan transit route that had been blocked by protesters at Torkham border resumed after four days, sources said on Friday.

A nine-member jirga of Khugakhel tribesmen led by Mufti Ejaz Shinwari held talks with the Commandant of Khyber Rifles, district police officer and deputy commissioner in Landikotal.

Mufti Ejaz told The News that the jirga was successful and agreed on the second round of talks between National Logistic Cell (NLC) officials and Khugakhel tribe elders to resolve the issue peacefully.

He said the Khugakhel committee would meet the NLC and other relevant officials to address their reservations.

Mufti Ejaz said it was agreed that NLC would stop the construction work on the Torkham dry port. He said the Khugakhel tribesmen sit-in would continue.