Sat May 29, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 29, 2021

3 held for displaying arms

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three people were arrested for displaying arms in Qissa Khwani, officials said on Friday.

An official said that the police took action after three armed men were roaming in a double cabin pick up in the trade centre of the city. A case was lodged against one Shah Nawaz, Noor Islam and Khan Wali after recovering two AK47 rifles from them.

