Fire raging at Manglot Wildlife Park

NOWSHERA: The fire that had broken out at the Manglot Wildlife Park in Nizampur town of the Nowshera district could not be extinguished even after three days.

The blaze spread to more hills on Friday and deers and other wildlife were shifted to safer places as the Rescue 1122 teams were finding it difficult to put out the fire as the site was located at an altitude.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan confirmed to the media that the Rescue 1122 teams were busy extinguishing the fire and helping it stop from spreading to more areas.

The official said the fire extinguishers were facing a difficult task in reaching the hilly areas which were on fire. He said an investigation had been launched to know the reasons that led to the fire.