Four held as gang involved in selling snatched cell phones busted

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in selling snatched cell phones through an international online website.

Police said four suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in the Tariq Road area on a tip-off. The suspects were identified as Shaukat, Gibran and Abdullah and Bilal Shah.

Police also claimed recovering 35 iPhones and three pistols from their possession. They said the suspects made fake IDs on the website and they had sold online about 100 iPhones worth Rs15 million.

The four allegedly snatched cell phones after receiving demands from online customers. They also used to sell parts of iPhones across the Pakistan.