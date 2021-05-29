close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

Four held as gang involved in selling snatched cell phones busted

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2021

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in selling snatched cell phones through an international online website.

Police said four suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in the Tariq Road area on a tip-off. The suspects were identified as Shaukat, Gibran and Abdullah and Bilal Shah.

Police also claimed recovering 35 iPhones and three pistols from their possession. They said the suspects made fake IDs on the website and they had sold online about 100 iPhones worth Rs15 million.

The four allegedly snatched cell phones after receiving demands from online customers. They also used to sell parts of iPhones across the Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Karachi