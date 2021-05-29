KMC renovates Korangi Road in Sector 33-D

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) renovated the main road of Korangi of Sector 33-D over 110,000 square feet.

"A total of 110,000 square feet of road has been laid which will facilitate the people of the area. Roads in other areas are also being improved so that the basic infrastructure of the city can be developed," Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed said this while reviewing maintenance work of roads and underpasses.

He said that Korangi is an important industrial area where a large number of industrial units are located and thousands of workers commute here daily. While there is a lot of pressure on the roads due to heavy traffic, it is necessary to pay special attention to the roads in the area and make them motorable.

Ahmed said that the main road of Sector 33-D Korangi was in a dilapidated condition for a long time and there was always a possibility of accidents due to which it had been repaired on a priority basis. Other roads of Korangi were also being inspected and they too would be repaired as soon as possible, he added.

The administrator said that permanent maintenance of roads, bridges and underpasses is also essential for reduction in travel time and fuel-saving for which field teams of the Works Department are working. He said that besides repairing the roads, green belts and tree plantation are also being done in the surrounding areas, which will help in making the city beautiful and green.