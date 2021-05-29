112 truckloads of trash lifted from storm water drains in a single day

The Sindh Local Government Department said on Friday that 112 truckloads of garbage were collected from storm water drains and properly disposed of at the landfill sites only on the inaugural day of a campaign launched to overhaul the drainage network of Karachi before the upcoming monsoon season.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had launched the campaign on Thursday to desilt storm water drains of the city before the onset of the monsoon season. Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah said the government had been making serious efforts to find a permanent solution to desilting and to make functional the network of storm water drains in the city.

He said the latest campaign launched by the Local Government Department also showed that it had the fullest resolve to serve the masses of Karachi. He said the results of the inaugural day of the latest desilting campaign were highly encouraging.

The secretary said that a proper standard operating procedure had been adopted to properly dispose of the garbage lifted from the storm water drains at the landfill sites. He noted that the latest drive targeted 25 drains of the East, South, West, Malir, Korangi, and Central districts of Karachi.

He said that a committee had been supervising the desilting work and its members had been actively performing their duties to constantly monitor this essential civic service. The provincial secretary said a meritorious and transparent process would be adopted to make payments to contractors engaged to do the desilting work in the city as no nepotism or favourtism would be involved in the process.